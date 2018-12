Jim Harbaugh

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly likes Harbaugh. However, he's not the one making the hiring. Nevertheless, people have been waiting for the Michigan coach to leave for the NFL one day and perhaps this is the job to get him to leave his alma mater. A former quarterback, Harbaugh checks the box of an offensive coach and he also has plenty of head coaching experience, both in college and the NFL. He's had a losing record in his 15 years as a head coach, and those were his first two years at Stanford. His third year there Stanford went 8-5 and in his fourth and final season the Cardinal were 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. As coach of San Francisco, he had a 44-19-1 record with the 49ers making the Super Bowl once and the NFL championship game two other years. Harbaugh does make a boatload of money at Michigan ($52 million plus incentives over the length of his seven-year contract) and it might take two boatloads to get him to leave.