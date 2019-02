WR Geronimo Allison, restricted

2018 stats: 5 games (4 starts), 30 targets, 20 catches, 303 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns

2018 cap number: $630,000

Why the Packers would re-sign him: The one-time unrestricted free agent has had a pivotal role in the offense. He had at least five receptions in three of his five games and when healthy was appearing in roughly three-quarters of the offensive snaps. It's clear he's someone who Rodgers has grown to trust. Plus, he's a restricted free agent, meaning the Packers could match any offer sheet given to Allison.

Why they wouldn't: One of the key words we used above is "when healthy." Allison missed time due a hamstring injury then was lost for the season when he hurt his groin and needed surgery. Can the Packers rely on Allison to play all 16 games, which he's never done? Also, if another team gives Allison a big contract offer, Green Bay might not want to match it and save the cap room for another position, especially since the Packers drafted three wide receivers last year.