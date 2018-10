Week 9 at New England Patriots

The reason for the qualifier: Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has New England's offense clicking again despite some early-season struggles. New England has scored 38, 38, 43 and 38 points over their last four games, which should be sounding alarm bells in the Packers' front office. Again, C.J Beathard, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert (Google him) just roasted that Green Bay defense for 401 yards of total offense. Imagine what Tom Brady is going to do in Foxborough.