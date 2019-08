It was backup quarterbacks time again for Green Bay in its second preseason game and it showed.

Playing against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense, the Packers generated just 226 yards of offense and had only one play longer than 25 yards. The end result was a 26-13 loss to Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Packers sat several players, but there were a lot of first-teamers on the field. Green Bay’s top defensive unit allowed two field goals to the Ravens’ first-team offense, although it could well have been 10 points if not for an offensive penalty on a Lamar Jackson highlight-reel touchdown run.

It was tough sledding for Green Bay most of the night. The Packers had just 11 first downs and were 3-for-12 on third-down conversions. A bad exchange on a handoff deep in their own territory early in the third quarter gave Baltimore the ball at the 6 and an easy touchdown to make it 20-6.

And did we mention the nine penalties committed by Green Bay, giving the Packers 21 infractions in two weeks?

Just keep telling yourself it’s just the preseason. Of course, there’s two more of these to go.

