Brewers pitching (↓ DOWN)

It hasn’t been a good past few days for the Milwaukee staff. The Brewers allowed 30 runs over two games Saturday and Sunday to Washington and then nine more to St. Louis on Tuesday. After a 14-inning game Saturday, Chase Anderson had to take one on the chin Sunday, allowing 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings. Of the 17 pitchers who toiled for the Brewers in the past week, 14 allowed at least one run (Alex Claudio, Jay Jackson and Drew Pomeranz being the exceptions, and they totaled all of 5 2/3 innings).