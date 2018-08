What started with a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage ended in a satisfying 51-34 preseason victory for the Green Bay Packers.

Tramon Williams, playing in his first snaps in green and gold at Lambeau Field since he left in free agency in 2015, intercepted Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s first attempted pass and brought it back 25 yards for six points.

Williams wasn’t the only Packers player to return to action Thursday night. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the field for Green Bay’s first series, and he marched the Pack 40 yards down the field on five plays. Rodgers capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown strike to new tight end Jimmy Graham, and Graham proceeded to do his first (although unofficial, since it’s the preseason) Lambeau Leap.

Rodgers finished the night with 35 passing yards on 2-of-4 passing, and the Packers improved to 2-0 in the 2018 preseason.

