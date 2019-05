OG Larry Williams, Oklahoma State

Played in 2018 after being awarded medical redshirt. … Had been allowed to participate in OSU’s Pro Day before the ruling came down. … Broke his ankle in practice after the third game of the 2017 season. … Played first five games in 2016 before suffering an injury, returning for Oklahoma State’s bowl game. … Was at East Carolina in 2013 and ’14 but was dismissed from the team after his redshirt freshman year. … Played at Hutchinson Community College in 2015.