San Francisco 49ers (away)

2018 record: 4-12

Notable: In a largely forgettable season, George Kittle had a year to remember. The second-year tight end set an NFL record for tight ends with 1,377 yards receiving (on 88 catches). The next-highest yards total on the Niners was 487 by someone named Kendrick Bourne. As we said, it was a forgettable year, but San Francisco found it has one of the best tight ends in the league.

Big question: Can quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who played three games, and running back Jerick McKinnon (hurt before the start of the season) rebound from their ACL injuries and put a little juice into San Francisco's offense?

Expectations: Unbelievably, once one of the NFL's best franchises, San Francisco hasn't had a winning record since 2013. The return of the above-mentioned players should help, as will having the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, but being in the same division as Arizona, the 49ers won't even have the benefit of a last-place schedule. Still, an improvement on a 4-12 season is expected.