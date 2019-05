Backs of the future

The Packers finally unleashed Aaron Jones near midseason, and he produced, scoring seven touchdowns in five games down the stretch and averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the season. Jones shined, but the Packers still finished the season 22nd in rushing yards per game. Perhaps that's why they spent a sixth-round pick on Dexter Williams, the former Notre Dame workhorse who averaged 110.5 rushing yards per game for the Fighting Irish last season. How long will it take for Williams to work his way into the rotation? Jamaal Williams, drafted alongside Jones in 2017, has been effective in a featured role, but has gotten limited reps when Jones is healthy. Could we learn which backs LaFleur prefers as early as OTAs? For what it’s worth, as offensive coordinator for Tennessee in 2018, LaFleur only used two running backs – Derrick Henry (215 carries) and Dion Lewis (517) – and quarterback Marcus Mariota (64) was the only other player to have more than six rushes. In 2017 as OC of the Rams, Todd Gurley had 279 carries, Malcolm Brown 63 and Lance Dunbar 11. Wide receiver Tavon Austin had 59. Three could well be a crowd in Green Bay as well.