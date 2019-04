2nd round: Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State

Started all 13 games in 2018 at center. …. Named winner of Kent Hull Trophy (top offensive lineman in Mississippi). … Allowed no quarterback hits and only six pressures. … Allowed just one sack from 2017-18. … Played all along the line during his time at Mississippi State except right guard. College scout Charles Walls: "We took him as a guard, but a guy with that size and athleticism ... if you watch the tape, you'd feel comfortable putting him anywhere you need him to be. ... You don't see guys with his size and speed combo at that position. With what we do up front, (the pick) was a no-brainer."