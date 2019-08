LB

Kyler Fackrell, who started seven games in 2018 and had 10.5 sacks, is now the backup to big free-agent signee Preston Smith on the outside. The other backup outside linebacker, behind the other big free-agent signing Z’Darius Smith, is first-round draft pick Rashan Gary. Clearly things could change here, especially with Gary. But that’s how things are listed in this first iteration. Reggie Gilbert, who played in all 16 games last season and had 33 tackles, leads one set of the No. 3s, ahead of undrafted free agents Randy Ramsey and Markus Jones. On the other side at No. 3 are Kendall Donneson, a 2018 seventh-round pick who didn’t play last year, and UDFA Greg Roberts. Blake Martinez and Oren Burks are unsurprisingly the No. 1s on the inside. Seventh-round pick Ty Summers and James Crawford (played in all 16 games in ’18) are the backups. The No. 3s are Brady Shelton, who was on the practice squad for part of 2018, and UDFA Curtis Bolton.