Brandon Woodruff, Brewers pitcher

Recalled by Milwaukee from Triple-A on July 13 to give the bullpen a fresh arm, Woodruff did just that -- pitching three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. However, his shining moment came in the sixth inning, when the left-handed hitting (but right-handed throwing) Woodruff opened the frame with a home run to right field off Pittsburgh starter Nick Kingham. It was Woodruff's first major-league home run, but not his first as a pro. In 2016 with Biloxi, he homered and also doubled, compiling a .292/.320/.458 slash line in 24 at-bats. Woodruff has been no slouch at the plate in the majors, either, with four hits in 17 at-bats (.235) and the homer.