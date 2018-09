Dezmen Southward, S, Carolina Panthers

Despite being drafted in 2014, a third-round pick by Atlanta, Southward is still eligible for the practice squad and that's where he resides on Carolina's roster. Southward also was on the Panthers' practice squad in 2017, although he was briefly signed to the active roster and appeared in one game before being waived and signed back to the practice squad. Southward has appeared in just four games, with one tackle, since he played in all 16 games as a rookie with the Falcons. He also was briefly with Indianapolis in 2016, placed on IR before the start of the season.