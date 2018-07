Josh Hader, Brewers reliever (↓ DOWN)

Hader is in fact human. Against Miami on Monday, with Milwaukee holding a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning, he allowed back-to-back home runs to Starling Castro and Brian Anderson. Hader had given up two homers all season entering the contest. Castro's homer was quite incredible considering the circumstance. According to Inside Edge, it was the first time in Hader's career in which he had an at-bat last 11+ pitches. Also, it was the first extra-base hit he allowed this season when the batter had two strikes. (He's still pretty incredible though, with a 1.55 ERA, .126 OBA and 85 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings, and was named to the All-Star Game.)