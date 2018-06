Brewers third basemen (↓ DOWN)

Travis Shaw, who is hitting just .246 this season, was 2 for 13 last week (.154) and injured his wrist in Sunday's contest, causing him to miss Milwaukee's next two games. Hernan Perez started in Shaw's absence and was 0 for 7 in those two games after collecting six hits in his previous three games playing second base and shortstop.