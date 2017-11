Bucks with Eric Bledsoe (↑ UP)

Milwaukee was 4-5 when it swung a trade with Phoenix for Bledsoe -- then lost at Cleveland while waiting for Bledsoe to arrive. With Bledsoe, the Bucks are 3-0, including victories over solid teams San Antonio (on the road) and Memphis. Not that the guard's statistics have been eye-popping -- he's averaging 13.0 points on 37.8 percent shooting -- but he also has 13 assists and 13 rebounds (more than he had in three games with the Suns) and has definitely added a little something to the Bucks' transition game (12.7 fast-break points per game with Bledsoe compared to 9.9 without) and half-court offense. Team defense has been better as well -- since Bledsoe arrived, the Bucks are holding opponents to 93.3 points per game (it was 108.7 in 10 games without him).There's a lot of games left to be played, but the early results show Milwaukee's move to get Bledsoe has been a good one.