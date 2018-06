Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, IMG Academy

It comes as no surprise that Simons is one of the least known players available in this draft since he didn't attend college and instead spent the 2017-18 season at IMG Academy in Florida. Similar to the path that Milwaukee's Thon Maker took to the NBA, Simons is eligible because he will turn 19 before the draft and will have already been out of high school for a year by June. He originally committed to Louisville but decommitted in September in the wake of Rick Pitino's ouster before eventually deciding to go pro. Although Simons remains something of a mystery, he's a very intriguing prospect due to his combination of youth, athleticism and ability to create offense off the dribble. Simons doesn't have prototypical shooting guard size and will need to improve his decision making before he can run an NBA offense. Still, he's an outstanding athlete and profiles as a big-time scorer with good range on his jumper and solid ball-handling skills. As arguably the least NBA-ready player in the draft, Simons isn't going to make much of an impact as a rookie so he can instead focus on adding weight and strength to a very thin frame. There's really no aspect of his game that is terrible, but he's still very raw and will need time to develop in order to reach his full potential. Perhaps the best thing for Simons would be to spend some time in the G League as a rookie where he can mature both physically and mentally. There's little doubt a team will take a chance on Simons in the back half of the first round.