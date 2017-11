RP Anthony Swarzak

The 32-year-old Swarzak is coming off a career year, which might fuel some doubts, but he pitched very well after Milwaukee picked him up at the trade deadline from the White Sox. Overall last season, Swarzak, who only once in his previous six full seasons had an ERA under 4, posted a 2.33 ERA, 1.034 WHIP and 10.6 K/9. With the Brewers his numbers were 2.48, 1.034 and 12.1. Swarzak's market will be interesting. The team and player certainly know each other now, and perhaps that could be a factor (depending on what offers he gets, of course). Bringing Swarzak back would solidify the back-end of the bullpen; if he signs elsewhere, the Brewers would likely need to fill that void via another free agent.