Freddy Peralta, Brewers starting pitcher (↑ UP)

The rookie right-hander finally got to pitch at Miller Park after his first three major-league starts came on the road and, well, it pretty much went like the previous three. Peralta ran his record to 3-0 on the season Tuesday night as he limited Kansas City to one hit over seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 Royals. On the season, Peralta has allowed four runs on seven hits with nine walks and 35 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. Since 1908, he's the only pitcher to give up three or fewer hits as well as strikeout five or more batters in each of his first four career appearances. In addition, the 35 Ks are the most by a Brewers pitcher in his first four career games. Also, as if that weren't enough, Peralta is the first rookie in the live-ball era to have two starts allowing 0 or 1 hit and 10 or more strikeouts. No Milwaukee pitcher has done that twice in a career, never mind a season. After the game, Peralta said "I was waiting for this day to pitch in the Brewers stadium." With the way he's pitching, there's going to be plenty of more opportunities in 2018.