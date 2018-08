Hernan Perez, Brewers pitcher (↓ DOWN)

In his first three major-league games on the mound, Perez was as good as it got -- not allowing a run in 3 1/3 innings, which included a two-inning stint just a couple of weeks ago. But on Aug. 2 at the Dodgers, Perez was racked for five runs on six hits in one inning of work. It's not as easy as you made it look, Hernan!