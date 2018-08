Ryan Braun, Brewers outfielder (↑ UP)

There's just something about Wrigley Field. Braun hit two home runs in his first two at-bats in Tuesday's win over Chicago, giving him 17 homers overall in his career at that field to go with a .338//388.575 slash line. Entering Wednesday's game, Braun is batting .382/.447/.735 in August with three doubles, three home runs, eight runs and seven RBI.