The Milwaukee Bucks won as many games in the 2018-19 NBA Summer League as they did in the past two years combined -- two. And they almost won a third, only to lose in the final seconds to Philadelphia in being ousted from the Las Vegas summer tournament.

This summer was supposed to be our first look at top pick Donte DiVincenzo -- but he missed the first three games with an injury and played sparingly in two others, scoring just one point. But last year's rookie class, D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown, not to mention some other NBA hopefuls, got some valuable playing time and experience,

So who made an impression this summer for the Bucks? Let's delve in a little deeper into Milwaukee's summer-league results.