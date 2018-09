Who is the real Alex Hornibrook?

Hoo-boy. Hornibrook is a lightning rod on Twitter (par for the course for a Wisconsin quarterback not named Russell Wilson). As we mentioned before the season, "entering his second year as a full-time starter, progression is expected. But how close can Hornibrook come to his Orange Bowl performance and can he put his interception woes behind him?" Despite some naysayers, Hornibrook has improved. He's had games with a passer rating of 197.57 and 200.54, and in the latter, against Iowa, he led an impressive late fourth-quarter drive for the go-ahead touchdown. But if some expected Orange Bowl Hornibrook (647.6 percent passing, 258 yards, four touchdowns) to be the norm, those expectations were unrealistic. He's still going to have some clunkers (see: BYU) and complete under 60 percent of his passes (i.e. 58.6 percent in the season opener vs. Western Kentucky, although he threw for 257 yards in that game). But he's only thrown two interceptions in four games -- last year he had 15. So that's the good news. The bad news is just like last year, he had only one INT in three nonconference games. So maybe we're in a bit of a wait-and-see approach, but the early returns, while not outstanding, have been encouraging.