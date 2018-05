Manny Pina, Brewers catcher (➡ EVEN)

After a breakout season in 2017, Pina is struggling to find any consistency this year. He went just 3 for 18 (.167) last week and owns a slash line of .211/.275/.350. His defense has been decent -- he's thrown of 7 or 22 attempted basestealers (31.8 percent) and his CERA is 3.57 (last year his numbers were 33.3 percent and 3.80) -- and for all intents and purposes, the Brewers got rid of his main competition, jettisoning Jett Bandy in favor of 38-year-old Eric Kratz, a career backup. Of course, this doesn't mean Milwaukee and general manager David Stearns won't look to upgrade (or bring up Jacob Nottingham, who is currently on the minor-league disabled list). Getting the bat going would help assuage any catching fears.