We haven’t even talked about Giannis

The final numbers were impressive, as usual, for Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Yet, it seemed like a quiet 30 points. Maybe that’s because Giannis did most of his damage in the second half, when Milwaukee had a big lead throughout. In the first half he had 12 points – which is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Yes, Antetokounmpo is a superstar and has the capability of taking over a game – but the Bucks don’t need him to take over the game (as evidenced by what you’ve witnessed from Brogdon, Ilyasova, Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic in the first two games). On the other hand, while, yes, Toronto needs some of its role and/or bench players to step up, the Raptors need Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry to put up their usual numbers, or better, to have a chance to win. And that’s a big difference in these two teams.