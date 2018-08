Who will be the left tackle?

Michael Dieter started all 14 games at left tackle in 2017, but he's moving back inside to guard -- his natural position and where he'd play at the next level. That has left junior Jon Dietzen, who started at left guard the last two years, and sophomore Cole Van Lanen, a one-time four-star recruit, to battle it out for the vacant spot. With a week left before the opening game, neither player had grabbed the bull by the horns and clearly outperformed the other. That could be a good thing (both performing admirably) or a bad thing (neither ready to start). Wisconsin will have a strong offensive line and with Hornibrook being left-handed at least this isn't his blind spot. Plus, the Badgers can always keep a tight end to help out if needed. In the end, this issue seems like one that will sort itself out but it certainly would have been nicer if it had been cleared up weeks ago.