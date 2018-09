The Green Bay Packers of 2018 look at lot like the Packers of 2017 with a few key additions.

Aaron Rodgers is healthy once again and ready to throw to Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and new addition tight end Jimmy Graham. The defense has upgraded with several rookies as well as defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson.

But what about the guys we aren't always talking about? What about the sneaky picks, the players who could show out this season and potentially be just as important as the guys above?

Check out our picks for the unsung players most likely to have a major impact this season.