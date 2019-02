2B Keston Hiura

Before you get too excited about Milwaukee's top pick in the 2017 draft being at camp, general manager David Stearns has already said Hiura will not be the Brewers starter on opening day and that he needs a little more time in the minors (plus, you know, there's that whole service time thing). All that being said, Hiura probably could use some more seasoning. He hit .320/.382/.529 in 50 games for Single-A Carolina last season but slipped to .272/.339/.416 in 73 games after being promoted to Double-A Biloxi. Hiura was named the Arizona Fall League's MVP after hitting .323/.371/.563 in 23 games and is regarded as the Brewers' top prospect, so there's plenty to be excited about. Just don't plan on seeing him in Milwaukee in March or April. Now, July …