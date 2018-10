11 Brook Lopez, C

AGE: 30

HT/WT: 7-0, 270

EXPERIENCE: 11th season

2017-18 STATS (with Lakers): 13.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.3 blk

NOTABLE: After going 3 for 31 on 3-point attempts in his first 487 NBA games over his first eight seasons, had made 246 of 712 3s in last two years.