FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2017 stories of the year

The Brewers' Eric Thames has record-setting April, hitting 11 home runs

Thames returned to MLB from Korea, where he hit 124 home runs in three seasons, winning an MVP and becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season. But how would he fare in return to the majors, where he had not played since 2012? The Brewers signed the 30-year-old to a three-year contract and promptly saw Thames, who was beloved in Korea, quickly become a cult hero in Milwaukee after bashing 11 home runs in April, including eight against the Cincinnati Reds. Thames hit six homers during a five-game streak from April 13-17 and twice had a two-homer game (both against the Reds, one on the road, one at home). He'd finish the season leading the Brewers in slugging percentage (.518) and tied in home runs (31). Cue the theme song! Eric Thames, crush that ball … oh oh oh oh oh oh oh …