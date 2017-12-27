FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2017 stories of the year
Others receiving votes
Tie: Bucks' Jabari Parker tears ACL for second time in three years; Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has one of best freshman rushing seasons in NCAA history
The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2017-18 season with 4 straight games of 30+ points
The Brewers' Eric Thames has record-setting April, hitting 11 home runs
Bucks pull off trade for guard Eric Bledsoe
Malcolm Brogdon wins Rookie of the Year; Giannis named most improved
Giannis Antetokounmpo first Bucks player to start in NBA All-Star Game since 1986 and first voted in since 1984 and scored 30 points
Brewers remain in playoff hunt until second-to-last day of season
Packers' Jared Cook makes improbable catch and Mason Crosby hits last-second FG to beat Dallas in NFC Divisional playoff
Aaron Rodgers breaks collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota, returns in Week 15
Badgers go 12-0 in regular season, reach No. 4 in playoff rankings
