10. Georgia, Dec. 2 at home

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 19-15 and had to settle for the NIT. However, Georgia has some bigger frontcourt players which could present an issue for a Marquette team that won't have 6-foot-11, 250-pound transfer Harry Froling until later in the month. Senior Yante Maten (6-8, 240) is the best of Georgia's returning four starters, averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. Junior Derek Ogbeide (6-8, 245) will be a challenge on the boards. Georgia has some taller guards -- three expected contributors are 6-4 -- but the loss of since-graduated J.J. Frazier is a big one.