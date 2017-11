8. Michigan, Feb. 11 (home)

The Wolverines will need some players to step up after losing three starters from last year's team. Two of those should be a pair of transfer guards. Charles Matthews is ready to play after sitting out a year coming over from Kentucky, while Jaaron Simmons is a grad transfer from Ohio who averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 assists in 2016-17 for the Bobcats. On the inside, well, 6-10 forward Moritz Wagner (12.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) is a steady outside shooter. If some bit players from last season and incoming recruits can fill other holes, Michigan could be dangerous come February.