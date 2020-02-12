‘Siba’ the standard poodle wins Best in Show at 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Siba made history at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, becoming the 5th standard poodle to take home the top prize. The standard poodle is now one of four breeds to win Best in Show on five occasions all time.
