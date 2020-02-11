‘Bourbon’ the whippet wins Best Hound at 2020 Westminster Dog Show
Over 30 hounds entered New York hoping for a chance to win the group, and clinch their spot for Best in Show. 'Bourbon' the whippet took home the top hound prize and is entered into Tuesday's Best in Show contest.
