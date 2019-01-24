Watch Border Collie Tex win the 2015 WKC Masters Agility Championship
Video Details
The 2019 WKC Dog Show is right around the corner! Get ready for this year's festivities by watching Tex do his thing during the 2015 Dog Show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618