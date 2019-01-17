WKC Dog Show: Meet the Sporting Group
Video Details
Did you know that the Golden Retriever has never won Best in Show, despite being one of the most popular breeds in the United States?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618