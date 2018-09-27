- You first.

- Phil and Amy Booth. We're professional dog show handlers. We show dogs for a living. We also breed some dogs and show our own breeding stock as well.

This is Frank. This is probably our fifth generation. Smooth Fox Terrier. He is a son of Dodger, which was the number one dog in America in 2010. So he has some pretty big shoes to fill.

PHIL BOOTH: Yeah, he's one of our new young favorites. Aspiring to be a Westminster dog.

- For sure.

PHIL BOOTH: Yeah, we met-- year, what year? I don't even know. A long time ago.

AMY BOOTH: I had this dog's great grandfather. And he was showing a Dalmatian at the time. And it seemed like we were traveling to the same big events.

PHIL BOOTH: We'd end up at the big events together. These judges ended up liking both these dogs. And I asked her out.

- And I thought he was kidding.

PHIL BOOTH: A couple years later, we got married. And here we are. We'll be married 11 years in August.

AMY BOOTH: Yes. So we have the Banana Joe's son, Henry, that we're looking forward to going.

PHIL BOOTH: Take him to Westminster.

AMY BOOTH: And then we have the new young Dal, the new young smooth, this crazy guy right here. We have a beautiful young golden bitch that we're excited about.

PHIL BOOTH: All of our dogs and the breeders aspire to go to Westminster. I mean, we all know that that's the World Series and the Super Bowl of our business and our sport.

AMY BOOTH: Definitely Westminster's a dream for everyone and every client of ours and all the different breeds that we show. So we're definitely very hopeful.

PHIL BOOTH: And breed-- I know I can speak for myself and Amy too. Great wins there over the years. And for myself, a group win, there's nothing really like it.

- Yeah.

- We look forward to trying to do it again.