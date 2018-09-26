Derek Beatty
- Traveling on the road to Westminster, we're always looking for dogs that are going to make their appearance for the first time at Westminster and I found one today. Here at the Ann Arbor Kennel Club dog show, I met Kevin, the Weimaraner, who will be going to Westminster next February. Derek Beatty from Indianapolis is the owner and handler of Kevin. Hello, Derek.
- Hi, nice to see you.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: So tell us a little bit about this dog. I know he's had a wonderful record in national specialties.
DEREK BEATTY: Yeah. So he just turned three. We've only shown him a little bit. We showed him a little bit last year and he won a best in show and won the national. And he's actually won the national the last three years in a row.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: Well congratulations.
DEREK BEATTY: Thank you very much.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: The fact that he won at such a young age sounds like it's a record of some kind.
- Yeah. He is the youngest national specialty winner in the entire breed.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: What is it about this breed that you love so much?
DEREK BEATTY: They're extremely smart, and they have no hair, which is fantastic.
- Low maintenance.
- Low maintenance. But they're really sweet. They're great dogs. They're great family pets. They need a lot of exercise, but they're a great breed.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: And what would you tell somebody if they were interested in getting a Weimaraner? What are the types of things you would tell a new puppy owner?
- That training and consistency, with this breed, is the best thing you can do for them, and just treat them like you would any other dog, but they need a little more exercise. And they'll do anything. If you want to go running with them, you can do that. You can go, obviously, hunting with them. They're a pointing breed. You can do whatever you want.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: So you've been to Westminster many times. What do you think makes Westminster different?
- It's in New York City. That's the biggest one. 'Cause there's a lot of big shows, but nothing is the garden. It is the dog show.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: So what do you think Kevin's going to think of Manhattan?
- He'll be great. He's pretty calm. He likes everybody. He'll have a good time.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: Thank you very much, Derek.
DEREK BEATTY: You're very welcome.
