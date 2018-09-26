- We're on the road to Westminster in Monroe, Michigan, at the Ann Arbor Kennel Club dog show, and here we ran into Justin Smithey and Whiskey.

GAIL MILLER BISHER: As a longtime breeder of Whippets, what would you tell a new, prospective puppy owner about the breed?

JUSTIN SMITHEY: I'd say that if you're looking for a breed that is going to be able to be left alone all day, this is not it, especially as a young dog. They are really good for people that have the time that they need. They're clean. They're very easy to house train. They're very responsive to their people. It's just a clean, easy dog to have in the house.

GAIL MILLER BISHER: He won fourth in the hound group at Westminster this year.

JUSTIN SMITHEY: Yes.

GAIL MILLER BISHER: That was exciting.

JUSTIN SMITHEY: That was very exciting. He was really on that night. And that is such a prestigious show, and it's a show that everyone looks forward to going to. So to take a dog there that you've bred and have it win the breed there, and place in the group, is really one of the greatest thrills of my life.

- Well it's always amazing to see the dogs do so well in that environment. There are so many people, the jumbotron, the lights, but he did great. He--

JUSTIN SMITHEY: He held it together for a sight hound. He really didn't let it get to him. Strode off on that green carpet.

- You did great. Now he has a great record aside from being number one hound. He's also won his national specialty. And that's something, we know, that breeders hold that win especially dear in their hearts. Tell us what that was like.

JUSTIN SMITHEY: He won last year, and his littermate won this year. So that was the first time in the history of the breed two littermates have won national specialties. Winning the national is the pinnacle of any dog's career, I think, and especially in a breed like Whippets, where we still have over 500 at Nationals. And our Nationals are also always generally judged by breeder judges. So to have the christening by other breeders on your dogs, it's really an honor that you can't replicate.