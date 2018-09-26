Eileen Hackett
- I'm here with the Best in Show winner of the Ann Arbor Kennel Club Dog Show in Monroe, Michigan. Langdon, the English setter, and his breeder/owner/handler Eileen. Congratulations.
EILEEN HACKETT: Thank you very much.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: This was a huge win. Almost 2,000 dogs here.
EILEEN HACKETT: It was great. It was great. There was wonderful competition today. That's for sure.
- Absolutely. So, Eileen, you've been in the English setter breed for so many years and had many successes, but what do you think about Langdon makes him such an exceptional English setter?
- What do you think? Because you're with him as much as I am.
- I think his personality.
- Yeah, he's a fun dog. He's just a lot-- lots and lots of fun.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: He sparkles. He really does. He sparkles. Tell us about what his future will be.
EILEEN HACKETT: My hope is to finish out the year with him. And then I'd like to sponsor his daughter next year, and then bring him out as a five-year-old. Because three is awfully young for an English setter.
- Oh, you're so beautiful.
- You're a good boy. You're a very good boy.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: Well, congratulations. And we hope to see you in Westminster in February.
- Well I hope to be there.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: Wonderful. Congratulations again.
EILEEN HACKETT: Thanks so much. I appreciate it. Thank you.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
