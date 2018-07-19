- Hi. I'm Doug McFarlane. I'm a board member and past president of the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America.

The parent club has a number of responsibilities. We're guardians of the standard for what an English cocker spaniel club is, which is the written description of what the breed is supposed to look like. In addition, we do a lot of promotion around breed, healthy dogs, quality dogs.

We do that through education. We put on seminars. We have health clinics to help breeders breed quality and healthy dogs.

Basically, people would start with our website. It's an easy way to learn about the breed. There's history. There's current breeders that are listed there. And then, particularly geographically, if you live in a certain area, you can find breeders that live in your area. There's health information-- anything you want to know about English cocker.

So if you're looking for a responsible breeder, if they can show you parentage, that's wonderful. But you also want to ask about health. Ask them to describe to you what are the inherited health issues that the breed might have. And then ask them, how do you work around that as a breeder? You get a sense of a feel for if they seem to be on top of it.

And then another really important aspect is the parent club encourages local areas and local communities to start their own local club. And they become a member of the parent club. And that allows people to just basically have fun with their dogs and meet a lot of wonderful people.

