English Cocker – EvanThrelfall_4
- We're here with the Best of Breed winner of the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America 77th National Specialty, Enron. Oh, and Evan as well.
[LAUGHTER]
Handler Evan Threlfall is here with Enron, his young, 3-year-old male who won Best of Breed today. How did that feel?
- Amazing. I've never won anything like it. It was great.
- Of course, Evan has a very long history in this breed. You grew up in this breed.
- That's right.
- And you're the breeder/owner of this dog as well.
- I am, that's right. I'm the breeder, a co-breeder with my mother and my wife. It's all in the family.
- It's a family affair. And you co-bred this dog?
- Yep, with Evan and Stacey. And his great grandmother got an award of merit today.
- And what do you think gave Enron the edge today? How did he do?
- I think that he really wanted it today. He really showed as best as he's ever shown. And went around the ring happy and exuberant.
- He has the essentials of the breed, which many don't. And he's exactly what they're supposed to be.
- Well, he certainly looked beautiful out there today.
- Yeah, he was a good boy today. Just learning.
- Well congratulations, Evan. You know, of course now, you're automatically invited to compete at Westminster in February. So we look forward to having you there.
- We'll be there.
- OK, great.
- Thank you.
- Thank you.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
