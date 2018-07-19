- We're here with the Best of Breed winner of the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America 77th National Specialty, Enron. Oh, and Evan as well.

[LAUGHTER]

Handler Evan Threlfall is here with Enron, his young, 3-year-old male who won Best of Breed today. How did that feel?

- Amazing. I've never won anything like it. It was great.

- Of course, Evan has a very long history in this breed. You grew up in this breed.

- That's right.

- And you're the breeder/owner of this dog as well.

- I am, that's right. I'm the breeder, a co-breeder with my mother and my wife. It's all in the family.

- It's a family affair. And you co-bred this dog?

- Yep, with Evan and Stacey. And his great grandmother got an award of merit today.

- And what do you think gave Enron the edge today? How did he do?

- I think that he really wanted it today. He really showed as best as he's ever shown. And went around the ring happy and exuberant.

- He has the essentials of the breed, which many don't. And he's exactly what they're supposed to be.

- Well, he certainly looked beautiful out there today.

- Yeah, he was a good boy today. Just learning.

- Well congratulations, Evan. You know, of course now, you're automatically invited to compete at Westminster in February. So we look forward to having you there.

- We'll be there.

- OK, great.

- Thank you.

- Thank you.

