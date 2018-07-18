English Cocker-Kay Belter
English Cocker-Kay Belter
- Kay, I'm so excited to be here with you at the National Specialty, you and Pink, I should say, both of you are here. I know a little bit about your history, winning best of breed at Westminster, of course, a couple of times. Go back a little farther. How did you get into dogs?
KAY BELTER: As a kid, I started at 4H and I started just going to like obedience classes and fell into AKC dog shows as a kid. And started meeting some professional handlers and worked for them, just kind of got the bug started.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: I understand that this is not your full-time job. Tell us more about what you do during the week.
KAY BELTER: I'm a registered nurse at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, and we have our therapy dog who's with us. Mia's a therapy dog who goes routinely to the hospital that I work at and does therapy visits all the time.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: That's wonderful. I love hearing about that. You know, the dogs that people see on television are not just perfectly-groomed show dogs. They also do many other things, and hearing that you have therapy dogs that help people in need, that's a wonderful thing.
KAY BELTER: Thank you. They give them a lot of comfort. First time I won the breed at Westminster was actually with my solid English cocker who was kind of my foundation of my breeding program. I won the breed with her when she was seven years old, and then Pink won in 2017. And as a breeder, she's years of my breeding program, just kind of put together in years of hard work. So it was so exciting to win, especially with her.
GAIL MILLER BISHER: Thank you very much, Kay, and best of luck to you here at the National Specialty. Oh, Pink. She's beautiful.
