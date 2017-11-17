Road to WKC (WKC): Pro Handler Wendy Bettis

Meet Wendy Bettis on the Road to Westminster.

More Westminster Kennel Club Videos

Road to Westminster (RTW) Intro to Santa Barbara

Road to Westminster (RTW) Intro to Santa Barbara

4 hours ago

Road to WKC (WKC): Pro Handler Wendy Bettis

Road to WKC (WKC): Pro Handler Wendy Bettis

4 hours ago

Road to Westminster (RTW) Best in Show Winner Christian with Pembroke Welsh Corgi Alli

Road to Westminster (RTW) Best in Show Winner Christian with Pembroke Welsh Corgi Alli

4 hours ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Breeder Series: Bill Shelton on Exercise

Road to Westminster (RTW): Breeder Series: Bill Shelton on Exercise

8 days ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Intro to Bill Shelton

Road to Westminster (RTW): Intro to Bill Shelton

13 days ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Bill Shelton Bio

Road to Westminster (RTW): Bill Shelton Bio

13 days ago

More Westminster Kennel Club Videos»