Siba left the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with the title of ‘Best in Show’

There’s no debate that all dogs are good dogs. But some dogs are great dogs, and it’s the job of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to figure out which are great.

Make sense?

On Tuesday night, WKC crowned the 144th winner of Best in Show, tabbing Siba, the standard poodle, the champion.

Best in Show is picked from the winner of seven categories — Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding.

Let’s get a closer at the best of the best.

It isn’t easy being this pretty.

The winner of it all, Siba, came from the Non-Sporting Group.

Meanwhile, from the Sporting Group, we have Daniel, who became a fan favorite.

His luscious looks, adorable smile and bubbly personality melted the hearts of fans and furry friends alike. Seriously, how could you not love him – he even gives out hugs!

Can someone tell us his haircare routine?

This boxer put up a fight, claiming the Working Group title.

She came back with a vengeance after falling short in 2018.

Or how about Vinny? Who is feeling foxy after winning the Terrier Group.

But honorable mention in the Terrier group goes to this little nugget.

Are you having fun yet? Because we are.

Conrad wasn’t feeling sheepish tonight! He showed off to advance to the final round.

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Toy Group was not playing around.

They were werkin’.

Cue Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog.”

Cheers to Bourbon, winner of the hounds!

This Schnauzer was ready to party!

Shake, shake, shake. Shake it!

But all good nights must come to an end. And this was certainly a good night with the greatest of doggos.