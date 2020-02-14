There’s no debate that all dogs are good dogs. But some dogs are great dogs, and it’s the job of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to figure out which are great.

Make sense?

On Tuesday night, WKC crowned the 144th winner of Best in Show, tabbing Siba, the standard poodle, the champion.

WHAT A NIGHT! Siba the Standard Poodle wins 2020 'Best in Show', capping off an amazing 2-day #WKCDogShow event. 🐕❤️ pic.twitter.com/6xjo9iLofx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Best in Show is picked from the winner of seven categories — Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding.

IT'S TIME FOR BEST IN SHOW!! 🙌🐕 Tune in to FS1 right now. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/CiSBzdPkmA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Let’s get a closer at the best of the best.

Here are the 7 finalists! Who would you name Best in Show? 🥇 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/T6KaLrpVd4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

It isn’t easy being this pretty.

The winner of it all, Siba, came from the Non-Sporting Group.

It's a win for Siba in the Non-Sporting Group. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/bQ3Fk1pIda — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, from the Sporting Group, we have Daniel, who became a fan favorite.

The Sporting Group brought the 🔥🔥 tonight. Will Daniel go on to become the first Golden Retriever EVER to win Best in Show? #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/BpxYTt89U2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

His luscious looks, adorable smile and bubbly personality melted the hearts of fans and furry friends alike. Seriously, how could you not love him – he even gives out hugs!

Good boy alert! Daniel the Golden Retriever is a crowd favorite in the Sporting Group. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/BGanCyCqBD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Game recognize game! 😂😍@ErinAndrews' dog is rooting hard for Daniel at the #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Mn1cdd8Q71 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Can someone tell us his haircare routine?

This boxer put up a fight, claiming the Working Group title.

The Boxer goes back-to-back! Congratulations to Wilma on winning the Working Group two years in a row. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Msi6tVZlRv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

She came back with a vengeance after falling short in 2018.

Workin' it!! Wilma the Boxer staved off some tough competition to defend her Working Group title, but can she win the ultimate prize, Best in Show? Find out NOW on @FS1! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/UAIklYEdWj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Or how about Vinny? Who is feeling foxy after winning the Terrier Group.

Vinny is a winner! The Fox Terrier wins the seventh and final group ahead of Best in Show! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/R58U3fg2sr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

But honorable mention in the Terrier group goes to this little nugget.

Cider is giving us all the feels ☺️ #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/9y4PQ5TsOZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Are you having fun yet? Because we are.

Conrad wasn’t feeling sheepish tonight! He showed off to advance to the final round.

Conrad, the Shetland Sheepdog, takes the final win of the night in the Herding Group! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/VJTVtr1HZO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2020

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Toy Group was not playing around.

🎶It's a beautiful day🎶 Bono is named the winner of the Toy Group. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/5I0v9ZcbOa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2020

They were werkin’.

Cue Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog.”

It's the moment we've been waiting for, the Hound group hits the stage. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/li6DvMqLxT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2020

Cheers to Bourbon, winner of the hounds!

Bourbon, the Whippet, takes the win in the Hound Group! #WKCDog pic.twitter.com/Kw8qJyeoRM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2020

This Schnauzer was ready to party!

Louie the Giant Schnauzer is having fun out there! And so are we. ❤️❤️❤️ #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Nr5Gi9haoV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

Shake, shake, shake. Shake it!

Fun Fact: Slow-mo was specifically created for the #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/XMsg094U2O — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

But all good nights must come to an end. And this was certainly a good night with the greatest of doggos.