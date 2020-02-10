The best of the Westminster Kennel Club Masters Agility Championship

Let’s take a break from our regularly scheduled programming for a very important update: The Westminster Kennel Club Masters Agility Championship happened, and while only one dog can come out on top, many put on a performance for the ages.

It was seriously a treat, and we hope they got all the treats!

The Westminster Kennel Club features 204 breeds – nearly 3,000 dogs from 49 states and 19 countries enter. Everyone already knows about the Best in Show category, but there are a few others that are just as fun. And – of course – trophies can be won.

The Masters Agility Championship requires serious skill, conditioning, teamwork and training. This event is serious business.

Here's a breakdown of tonight's course and the obstacles. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Bf4n35wq8D — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Any breed of dog can enter, but the top performers include border collies, golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, cocker spaniels and papillons.

Moses, an all-American dog, kicked off the action. He might have been the oldest dog of the night, but he sure didn’t look like it:

Moses has the first clean run of the night! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/EdYikJ7poI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Carly had a run that was just absolutely golden:

We’re picking up speed with Australian Shepard Lili Ann:

Lili Ann follows Carly up with another clean run, and takes the lead! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/ssg6ISGuEX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

She runs straight to victory! Say hello to the newest 20″ class champion:

Lili Ann, the Australian Shepherd, has won the 20" class at the Masters Agility Championship. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/M9YUbwwo0h — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Now, onto the 8″ class. Let’s go!

The papillon Fortune was nothing but focused on the field – just watch her patience:

Fortune takes the early lead in the 8" class at the Masters Agility Championship. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/gC0l2zMYV8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

She had some seriously good fortune today! Welcome your newest 8″ class winner:

Fortune took the lead early and walked away with the win in the 8" Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/XLS5MylOXS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Who’s ready for more?

Here are the canine athletes in the 16" class. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/XbirZs1Oeo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

His name might be Ferris Bueller, but he showed up today:

If there was a winner for fluffiest flopper, this doggo would surely win:

But looks aren’t everything…Lira had the speed needed to come out on top:

Lira is the NEW leader in the 16" class of the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Asw1qo7DMP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Don’t blink, Streak came in hot!

What can Streak do? Streak can crush the course and take the lead! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/zWW102Kr0u — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

But the two-time defending champion could not be stopped – P!nk with the three-peat!

P!nk takes the lead in the final run, the first dog to do so in under 30 seconds, and the win in the 16" class of the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/FyrcCTqLBn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

We cannot get enough slow motion content of Pre. Don’t you agree?

The lead has changed numerous times and it now belongs to Pre! #WKCDog pic.twitter.com/SycOyqByzV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Darby AKA the “Girl on Fire” brought the heat with her run:

Pixel wasn’t perfect, but she got it done! The defending champion of 12″ class takes the title again:

Back-to-back wins for Pixel in the 12" class at the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/82JI7RFJbg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

We’re onto the last class of the night, starting with Ava the Irish Setter:

Punk brought his attitude today:

You’ve been PUNKED! He’s the newest winner of the 24″ class:

Punk, the Golden Retriever, takes the 24" class win at the Masters Agility Championship 🏆 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/YtLKYHaLcC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

But the ultimate punk rock queen herself took the Grand Champion title. Yes, she’s a rock star, and she had her rock moves:

Congratulations to P!nk on becoming tonight's Grand Champion at the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/zEfJscJNlA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to all the dogs on their stellar performances.

And remember, even if you had a ruff day, you still made it further than most:

We think you’re a champion, Lobo. Go get a treat!