The best of the Westminster Kennel Club Masters Agility Championship
Let’s take a break from our regularly scheduled programming for a very important update: The Westminster Kennel Club Masters Agility Championship happened, and while only one dog can come out on top, many put on a performance for the ages.
It was seriously a treat, and we hope they got all the treats!
It's time for the #WKCDogShow on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/8q5gl40cLt
The Westminster Kennel Club features 204 breeds – nearly 3,000 dogs from 49 states and 19 countries enter. Everyone already knows about the Best in Show category, but there are a few others that are just as fun. And – of course – trophies can be won.
The Masters Agility Championship requires serious skill, conditioning, teamwork and training. This event is serious business.
Here's a breakdown of tonight's course and the obstacles. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Bf4n35wq8D
Any breed of dog can enter, but the top performers include border collies, golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, cocker spaniels and papillons.
Moses, an all-American dog, kicked off the action. He might have been the oldest dog of the night, but he sure didn’t look like it:
Moses has the first clean run of the night! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/EdYikJ7poI
Carly had a run that was just absolutely golden:
Carly takes the lead in tonight's 'Agility Competition'! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/rVhcIAMORQ
We’re picking up speed with Australian Shepard Lili Ann:
Lili Ann follows Carly up with another clean run, and takes the lead! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/ssg6ISGuEX
She runs straight to victory! Say hello to the newest 20″ class champion:
Lili Ann, the Australian Shepherd, has won the 20" class at the Masters Agility Championship. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/M9YUbwwo0h
Now, onto the 8″ class. Let’s go!
Go, Logan, go! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/FTEoxuH7PD
The papillon Fortune was nothing but focused on the field – just watch her patience:
Fortune takes the early lead in the 8" class at the Masters Agility Championship. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/gC0l2zMYV8
She had some seriously good fortune today! Welcome your newest 8″ class winner:
Fortune took the lead early and walked away with the win in the 8" Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/XLS5MylOXS
Who’s ready for more?
Here are the canine athletes in the 16" class. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/XbirZs1Oeo
His name might be Ferris Bueller, but he showed up today:
No day off for this Ferris. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/j84Eabx8tv
If there was a winner for fluffiest flopper, this doggo would surely win:
Majestic. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/EnEWJt6Gib
But looks aren’t everything…Lira had the speed needed to come out on top:
Lira is the NEW leader in the 16" class of the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Asw1qo7DMP
Don’t blink, Streak came in hot!
What can Streak do? Streak can crush the course and take the lead! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/zWW102Kr0u
But the two-time defending champion could not be stopped – P!nk with the three-peat!
P!nk takes the lead in the final run, the first dog to do so in under 30 seconds, and the win in the 16" class of the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/FyrcCTqLBn
We cannot get enough slow motion content of Pre. Don’t you agree?
The lead has changed numerous times and it now belongs to Pre! #WKCDog pic.twitter.com/SycOyqByzV
Darby AKA the “Girl on Fire” brought the heat with her run:
🔥🔥🔥On fire indeed, what a round for Darby! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/TgAhDyuN2Z
Pixel wasn’t perfect, but she got it done! The defending champion of 12″ class takes the title again:
Back-to-back wins for Pixel in the 12" class at the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/82JI7RFJbg
We’re onto the last class of the night, starting with Ava the Irish Setter:
"I got this mom." – Ava#WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Cv0CZruLyi
Punk brought his attitude today:
😱Punk just PUNKED this course! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/UdUErVl2bZ
You’ve been PUNKED! He’s the newest winner of the 24″ class:
Punk, the Golden Retriever, takes the 24" class win at the Masters Agility Championship 🏆 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/YtLKYHaLcC
But the ultimate punk rock queen herself took the Grand Champion title. Yes, she’s a rock star, and she had her rock moves:
Congratulations to P!nk on becoming tonight's Grand Champion at the Masters Agility Championship! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/zEfJscJNlA
Congratulations to all the dogs on their stellar performances.
And remember, even if you had a ruff day, you still made it further than most:
Don't worry Lobo, we've all been there. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/yxVCmMxrPA
We think you’re a champion, Lobo. Go get a treat!