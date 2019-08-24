Ausmus reflects the Halos fourth 1 run loss in 5 games
Video Details
“Right now, were just playing good enough to just lose, thats just what it is. You know, the 3 walk-offs in Arlington and then lose by one tonight, were playing just good enough to lose.” Ausmus discusses this disappointing stretch for the Halos after yet another close loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618