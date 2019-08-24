Gurriel continues amazing second half with tiebreaking homer to send Astros past Angels
Video Details
Yuli Gurriel broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer, his 26th of the season and 21st since June 23, keying the Astros to a win over the Angels.
