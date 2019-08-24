Video Details

Angels jump out to an early lead after 4 straight batters get on base, scoring 2, in the 2nd. The Astros would settle down and jumped in front, after scoring 4 unanswered runs between the 3rd and the 5th. The Halos tacked 2 more up, from a fielder’s choice run and a Calhoun HR, but men left on base would be an unfortunate theme for the Angels moving forward. Astros take game 1 5-4 over the Halos.