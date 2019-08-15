Another milestone in the bag and Albert Pujols is as humble as can be
Video Details
“Every day that I come in, I just try to help this ball club to win” Even after 3167 hits, Albert Pujols remains humble and focused on getting the win for his team and fans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618